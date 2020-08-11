Coronavirus: When can you end home isolation?

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to the virus health officials say they should self-quarantine which can be a lonely undertaking but there is new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when those individuals can be around other people.

Many people who test positive for COVID-19 may never experience symptoms but should still self-isolate, according to the CDC. The new guidelines from the CDC say asymptomatic individuals can be around others 10 days after their positive test.

The CDC says three things need to happen before anyone who has tested positive and experiences mild or no symptoms can be around others:

At least 10 days since symptoms first appeared

Go 24 hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

COVID-19 symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath, have improved

Anyone who has had close contact with someone with COVID-19 but did not take a test should self-quarantine for 14 days after their last exposure to that person, according to the CDC.

However, the recommendations are different for people who had severe cases of COVID-19 or those with weakened immune systems. Those individuals may need to stay home up to 20 days after symptoms first appeared. People with severe cases of the virus should talk to their doctor before leaving home, according to the CDC.