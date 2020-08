ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Avalon Park that happened overnight Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the Avalon Reserve Apartments just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived they found a man in his 20s suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital and expected to survive.

Authorities did not respond to questions about the shooting or if a suspect is at large.