Orange County announces more COVID-19 testing locations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County announced more free coronavirus testing sites.

The free testing will be held on Thursday at the Holden Heights Community Center on 20th Street in Orlando and testing will also be held at the John Bridges Community Center on 13th street in Apopka on Friday.

The drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on each day.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF COVID-19 TESTING SITES IN ORANGE COUNTY

County officials said 500 people can be tested each day.

No appointment is required to get a test and no insurance is needed. No symptoms are required to get a test and testing is available to Orange County residents and people outside of Orange County.

There is also testing available for anyone above the age of 5, anyone under the age of 18 will have to have a parent or guardian with them.

Results will take three to five days and an ID is required to get a test.