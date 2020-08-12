Volusia County man charged with father’s murder 8 years later

VOLUSIA County, Fla. – Nearly eight years after a 67-year-old DeBary man was found floating in the St. Johns River, his son has been charged with his murder, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Remus Sr. was found in the water on Dec. 12, 2012 by boaters near the Highbanks Marina. Detectives said he had been tied up and tethered to an object below the water. The Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death was a homicide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s son, Robert Remus Jr., was the last person to see him alive and was awarded thousands of dollars after his father’s death.

Detectives said Remus Jr. told people different stories about where his father was after he was dead as Remus Jr. continued to frequently visit the victim’s home.

While Remus Jr. was a person of interest in the case, the Sheriff’s Office did not have enough evidence to arrest him until recently. A year ago, Detective Seth Amrhine took over the case and began developing new leads and using new technology to review cell phone records and DNA evidence. As a result, Amrhine received a warrant to arrest 51-year-old Remus Jr. this week.

Remus Jr. was booked into the Volusia County Jail Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. He is held without bail.