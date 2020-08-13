COVID-19 testing to return to Camping World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus testing will return to Camping World Stadium on Aug. 19.

The site will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This testing site is drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible.

No symptoms are required for the test and appointments are required to get a COVID-19 test.

Appointments can be made available at this link, but you can’t make an appointment until 8 a.m. on Monday.

City officials said you must be 18 and have a valid Orange County ID.

Tests are free for Orlando residents.

Results typically come back five days after a patient takes a test.

There have been more than 557,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state and 32,000 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.