COVID-19 testing to return to Camping World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus testing will return to Camping World Stadium on Aug. 19.
The site will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This testing site is drive-thru and pedestrian-accessible.
No symptoms are required for the test and appointments are required to get a COVID-19 test.
Appointments can be made available at this link, but you can’t make an appointment until 8 a.m. on Monday.
City officials said you must be 18 and have a valid Orange County ID.
Tests are free for Orlando residents.
Results typically come back five days after a patient takes a test.
Click here for other testing sites in Orange County.
There have been more than 557,000 cases of the coronavirus in the state and 32,000 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.