9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled due to COVID-19

The annual “Tribute in Light” at the site of the World Trade Center has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum says a large crew is required to create the twin beams of light and organizers didn’t want to put those crew members at risk.

The museum says it hopes to honor victims with the “Tribute of Light” next year, which marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks.