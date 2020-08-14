85ºF

9/11 ‘Tribute in Light’ canceled due to COVID-19

Next year marks 20th year since 9/11 attacks

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city's skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2013, file photo, the twin beams of the annual Tribute in Light commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks shine amid the city's skyline, in New York. The twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during the 2020 memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City, because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

The annual “Tribute in Light” at the site of the World Trade Center has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.

The 9/11 Memorial and Museum says a large crew is required to create the twin beams of light and organizers didn’t want to put those crew members at risk.

The museum says it hopes to honor victims with the “Tribute of Light” next year, which marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks.

