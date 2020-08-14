Ocala man found with bag of drugs charged with trafficking, police say

A long-term drug trafficking investigation ended with the arrest of an Ocala man Thursday after drug-enforcement agents found a grocery bag of narcotics in his vehicle, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Agents with the department’s drug enforcement strike team stopped Ladeldrick Brown, 34, as he drove into the Blue Skies Estates neighborhood on Thursday.

In the vehicle, agents found a grocery bag full of narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA and marijuana, according to the arrest report. A digital scale was also found in the vehicle, the report shows.

The strike team had been investigating Brown as a person of interest involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics in and around the Ocala area for several months.

Authorities seized two of Brown’s vehicles they say he used to traffic drugs, a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Ram, along with nearly $1,050 in cash.

Brown is charged with trafficking MDMA, crystal meth, cocaine and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Brown is also charged with violating his probation. He was currently on probation until 2024 for federal drug trafficking charges.