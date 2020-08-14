Orange County Sheriff’s Office civilian employee arrested on domestic violence charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A civilian employee at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is off the job after he was arrested on an aggravated assault charge with a weapon during a domestic violence incident, deputies said.

Records show a male called 911 Thursday from his home in Orlando saying that Lamont Gooden, who also lives at the home and is part of the same family unit, was yelling at him and making threats while holding a gun.

Deputies said Gooden was gone by the time they arrived and because the male and a woman who spoke to the 911 operator insisted that they didn’t want to pursue the case and that the fight was not physical, no charges were filed.

The next day, it came to light that Gooden was an inventory specialist in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s supply division and at that point, another review was conducted.

Records show deputies went to the home once again on Friday and spoke with the male who called 911.

This time, he admitted that the argument started when Gooden told him to get off the couch and he refused.

The victim said Gooden got a gun and was acting “recklessly” with it while making threats, according to the affidavit.

Gooden then left in his vehicle, still armed with the gun, and that’s when the victim called 911, records show.

Gooden, 25, has been arrested on a domestic violence charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and has since been fired from his job.

“I have a zero tolerance policy toward domestic violence,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold all of our personnel – sworn and civilian - to the highest ethical standards.”