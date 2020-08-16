76-year-old man dies after home catches on fire, deputies say

DELAND, Fla. – A man is dead after deputies say a house in DeLand accidentally caught on fire.

The fire happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. on Woodland Circle.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary evidence shows that the fire was accidental and electrical in nature.

“Volusia County and DeLand firefighters were already working to control the flames,” officials said.

Firefighters removed a 76-year-old man identified as John Schauber Jr. from the living room, deputies said.

Schauber was pronounced dead at a hospital that same night.

Deputies said there were no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances observed during the initial investigation.