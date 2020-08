A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies were in the area of Larch Road near Baseline Road on Saturday conducting an investigation after responding to a disturbance call with an armed man.

The man pointed a firearm at the arriving deputies, forcing the deputies to shoot and kill him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were given.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando for updates on this developing story.