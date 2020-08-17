DeLand commissioners set to approve open container ordinance for downtown area

DeLAND, Fla. – Bill Budzinski, owner of the Elusive Grape, showed off a possible design for the thousands of glasses that he and other business owners will provide starting sometime next month.

DeLand city commissioners plan to approve a resolution Monday night that allows people to sip alcohol while strolling the sidewalks and replace cars with tables and chairs for outside dining.

“They’ve been working with all of us closely since this all started and I think it’s a good first step,” Budzinski said.

Budzinski said the innovative idea will hopefully bring in much-needed business for restaurants and shops, while keeping everyone safe and socially distanced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Business is slow. It's slow all over for everyone and it's not just for the restaurants and the bars but it's the retailers also. Because again, people are being encouraged to be outside," he said.

The city will be responsible for closing down streets but the participating businesses will be responsible for purchasing the specialized eco-friendly glasses and handling the outside dining.

“The city really wants it to be marked so that people know that the alcohol came from an establishment downtown,” Budzinski said. “We’re supplying the tables, we’re supplying the chairs, we’re manning it ourselves. It’ll be an expense but it’s one that we feel that we have to do because, again, because it’s a very uncertain season.”

Folks can drink anywhere within the boundaries of Voorhis Avenue to Ohio Avenue, then Alabama Avenue to Florida Avenue. The city said West Georgia Avenue along with a portion of East Avenue will be closed for outside dining.

“It’s been very well-received by our community. I’ve seen a lot of people saying that they’ve been wanting this downtown. So, we’ll see how this works out. It could be something that stays longer. But, for right now, it’s just while the emergency order is in place and perhaps maybe we can revisit it in the future,” said city spokesperson Chris Graham.

The program will be held on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The city hopes to start it sometime in September.