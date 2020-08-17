Orange County leaders share update on COVID-19

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders are set to share an update on the coronavirus around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

The update will be streamed in the videoplayer above.

There have been more than 33,400 cases of COVID-19 in Orange County.

The median age for COVID-19 in the county is 36, according to the department of health.

The DOH reports there have been 1,006 hospitalizations and 351 deaths in the county from the virus.

The daily positive rate has gone down three days in a row, according to the department of health.

Students enrolled in in-person instruction will return to the classroom in Orange County on Friday.

The DOH reports 1,503 kids under the age of 15 have tested positive for COVID-19.

[RELATED: 9-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 at private school in Orange County]

Last week a 9-year-old at Circle Christian School tested positive for COVID-19.

The student went to class at the Winter Garden campus.

School officials said the other students and the teacher were asked to quarantine and get tested for the virus.