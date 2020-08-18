Coronavirus: Daytona Beach teacher fundraises to bring handwashing sinks to school’s portables

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Turie T. Small Elementary School could soon be equipped with handwashing sinks in all 12 of their portables and it’s all thanks to one teacher’s determination.

“It’s going to make a huge difference. One of our wonderful teachers who works in a portable with students was concerned about the ability for her children to wash their hands more frequently as required by CDC guidelines,” said Dr. Melani Johnson, the school’s principal.

Johnson said the third-grade teacher created a GoFundMe page at the beginning of the month asking for donations to purchase a sink because none of the portables are equipped with one. Johnson said she was surprised to hear that the donations almost tripled the requested amount.

"The response was so awesome, she was not only able to fund one for her portable, but for two others. And recently she told me that there's another company who is willing to sponsor the other nine portables for the schools," she said.

Johnson said students in the portables currently use a nearby bathroom to wash their hands and said the handwashing stations will help in more ways than one.

"They won't have to be away from their portable for a very long period of time. So, not only will they be able to stay clean but they're also going to learn as well."

The school said it’s working with the district and waiting for the school board’s approval. They hope to have the handwashing sinks by the beginning of the school year. Johnson said she appreciates not only her teacher for taking action but for the community’s support.

“She is definitely one of our teacher leaders. I’m grateful that someone took it on and was able to bless our school with such a gift.”

