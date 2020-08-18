Domino’s hiring 500 new employees in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. – Domino’s announced Tuesday its looking to hire 500 new employees at franchise-owned locations in the Orlando area.

Available roles include managers, assistant managers, delivery drivers and customer service representatives.

The pizza company says the increased demand for deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic has called for increased staffing in the area.

Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented increased sanitization precautions, according to a news release, and will expect new employees to follow its guidelines as well.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.