86ºF

Local News

Domino’s hiring 500 new employees in Orlando area

Pizza orders increase during coronavirus pandemic

Tags: Jobs, Domino's, Orlando, Orange County, Food
Dominos pizza.
Dominos pizza. (iStock)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Domino’s announced Tuesday its looking to hire 500 new employees at franchise-owned locations in the Orlando area.

Available roles include managers, assistant managers, delivery drivers and customer service representatives.

The pizza company says the increased demand for deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic has called for increased staffing in the area.

Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented increased sanitization precautions, according to a news release, and will expect new employees to follow its guidelines as well.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.