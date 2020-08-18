I-Drive cafe owner arrested after selling liquor without license, report says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A cafe and lounge owner is facing charges after deputies say she was selling liquor at her establishment without a proper license.

The owner’s arrest comes during a statewide crackdown on bars as Florida temporary limits liquor sales under certain restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nayrouz Fakh Brewster is the owner of Soho Cafe and Lounge along International Drive. Orange County deputies say they had been called to the establishment last month when they received a tip the business was serving alcohol not approved under its current beverage license which only allows for beer and wine.

Deputies say they spoke to an individual who identified themselves as part-owner of Soho Cafe and Lounge. When authorities asked for the cafe’s liquor license, the part-owner did not have one or show any paperwork. It was a man who identified himself as Brewster’s husband that said they had applied for a liquor license and were waiting for approval from the state.

The individuals agreed they would not sell liquor without a proper license, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Deputies returned Aug. 7 and this time Brewster was there. During their bar check, deputies found open bottles of vodka, gin and tequila prepared to be served.

The 36-year-old was arrested and is now facing a charge for possession of alcohol with the intent to be sold without a proper license.