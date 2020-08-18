Oviedo man, 75, dies in fall from New Smyrna Beach condo balcony

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A 75-year-old Oviedo man died Monday in a fall from a balcony of a New Smyrna Beach condominium, Volusia County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies identified the man as John Cheney, who was staying with his wife on the third floor of the Surfside Condominiums at 4831 Saxon Drive.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, Cheney said he wasn’t feeling well and went to take a nap in the bedroom.

About thirty minutes later, his wife went to check on him and discovered the bedroom’s balcony door open and Cheney missing, deputies said.

The woman notified her family, walked onto the balcony and spotted her husband lying face down in the parking lot, according to sheriff’s officials.

Volusia County Fire Services pronounced Cheney dead at the scene.

No signs of foul play were found at the scene, deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies, detectives and the Volusia County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the death.