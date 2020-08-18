Person found dead in water in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man down call for service led deputies to find a person’s body submerged in a body of water Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received the call at about 3 p.m. on Rockwood/Defiance Avenue and found a dead person in the water near the roadway.

Two lakes are located in that area: Lake Mary Jess and Lake Jessamine.

A death investigation is underway.

A news release did not provide information about the person’s gender, identity or cause of death.