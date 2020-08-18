89ºF

Woman in critical condition after shooting at Daytona Beach hotel

No suspect information at this time

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Daytona Beach Hotel, Shooting, Volusia County, Crime
File photo.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are working to learn what led to a shooting Tuesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

The police department says it received a 911 call around 3:38 a.m. from a woman saying she had been shot. Officers traced the call from the Travel Inn on South Ridgewood Avenue.

Parademics responded to the area and found the victim in critical condition, according to Daytona Beach police. She was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Investigators did not release any other information.

