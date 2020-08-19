21-year-old Ocala man accused of raping young girl, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. – A 21-year-old Ocala man is in jail accused of raping a young girl.

Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alonzo Cristobal Sunday after responding to a call about a sexual offense the day prior.

On Saturday, deputies spoke with the young victim, her mother and her uncle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The mother told officers that when she went to check on her 8-year-old daughter in her bedroom, she found Cristobal pulling up his pants and fastening his belt. When the mother questioned her daughter, the young girl said Cristobal had climbed into her bed, covered her mouth and proceeded to sexually batter her.

The child’s uncle told deputies he tried to restrain Cristobal after the incident happened and the 21-year-old offered him $3,000 to let him go but the uncle refused, according to an MCSO news release.

Investigators say when they questioned Cristobal, he denied all of the allegations. Deputies say the family’s statements and physical evidence reveal an incident did occur.

Cristobal is now facing one count of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old. He is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.