Investigators search for clues after victim found shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are asking members of the public to come forward with any information they might have about a shooting victim found dead in Marion County.

Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an area near the intersection of NW 65th Street and NW 15th Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday after receiving a report about shots being fired.

Deputies arrived to find the victim with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities are not yet releasing the victim’s name or age as next-of-kin notification is still pending.

It’s unclear whether deputies are looking for any possible suspects in connection with the shooting.

Deputies are asking anyone with information that may help in their investigation to call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867. Tipsters who call the Crime Stoppers line and reference 20-54 while submitting their tip may be eligible for a cash reward.