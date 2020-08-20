Onions used by Hello Fresh voluntarily recalled for possible presence of salmonella

A popular meal kit delivery service has been informed of a voluntary recall of some of its produce.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, a potential presence of salmonella bacteria could be found in onions included in some of the meal kits.

The FDA is asking anyone using the service to discard all onions received from May 8 through July 31, 2020.

“We recommend disposing of all onions received during the specified time period,” the FDA said on its website.

For more information on whether you have been impacted, check the product codes below. The codes can be found on the bottom square of your box shipping label.

FDA Hello Fresh

“In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed by the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria,” the FDA explained.