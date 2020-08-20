Orlando Police looking for missing 82-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are looking for a missing 82-year-old man.

Police said John Bryson Early was last seen on around 12:30 p.m. at his home on Dellwood Drive in Orlando.

Investigators said Early is diagnosed with dementia and does not have his medication with him.

Officers said Early may be in the Flagler County area.

His last known credit card transaction was at Shell gas station in Flagler County on Wednesday, according to police.

He is believed to be traveling in light blue 2013 Toyota Prius bearing a Florida license plate 975AHN, according to investigators.

The Toyota has silver toys on the dashboard and a tag border reading “my other car is a Corvette.”

A silver alert has been requested to be issued, according to police.

Police said he is believed to be wearing a blue collared shirt with a pocket, blue jeans, black belt, black New Balance sneakers, a silver watch, a silver wedding ring, and glasses with a sunglasses clip-on.

Anyone with info on Early is asked to call police at 321-235-5300.