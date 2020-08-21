76ºF

Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Florida boy

Gabriel Nieves, of Port Richey, has yellow-orange hair

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old boy.

According to officials, Gabriel Nieves, of Port Richey, was last seen Thursday in the 7000 block of Ironbark Drive.

Gabriel is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes. He has dyed yellow-orange hair and is introverted, officials said. Gabriel is known to be wearing black Nike Otero sneakers.

If you have any information on Gabriel’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878 or 911.

