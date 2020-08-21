Lake County announces upcoming COVID-19 testing locations

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County officials on Friday provided a list of several locations that will offer COVID-19 testing for residents during the upcoming week.

The list includes both private and government sites so anyone who would like to get tested should check the requirements first.

Testing sites can change so residents are encouraged to check the county’s testing site locator here before showing up at a site.

Florida Department of Health in Lake County

The sites open at 9 a.m. each day through Friday and offer testing as long as kits are available on a first come, first served basis. Testing is free for both adults and children. Due to demand, patients are encouraged to call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 352-742-4830.

DOH-Lake Clermont WIC560 W. DeSoto St., Clermont

Lake Sumter State College 9501 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg



State pop-up testing sites

These sites offer free testing to anyone 18 and older regardless of whether they have symptoms. Appointments are not necessary. Both sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Target 2660 E. Highway 50, Clermont

Home Depot 10825 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg



Adult Medicine of Lake County

Residents and non-residents can get a COVID-19 swab test, antibody test and rapid test for $20 each. Appointments aren’t necessary and no symptoms are required. Antibody tests are only done on Thursdays but all other testing is done each day. Rapid test results will take about 30 minutes.