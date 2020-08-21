79ºF

Local News

Lake County announces upcoming COVID-19 testing locations

Testing happening at Target, Home Depot

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Lake County
Medical staff of the German Red Cross, DRK, wears protective suit as he takes a coronavirus test at a newly set up test station at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Travellers arriving from countries considered 'at-risk' can be tested for the coronavirus free of charge at the station.(Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Medical staff of the German Red Cross, DRK, wears protective suit as he takes a coronavirus test at a newly set up test station at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Travellers arriving from countries considered 'at-risk' can be tested for the coronavirus free of charge at the station.(Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County officials on Friday provided a list of several locations that will offer COVID-19 testing for residents during the upcoming week.

The list includes both private and government sites so anyone who would like to get tested should check the requirements first.

Testing sites can change so residents are encouraged to check the county’s testing site locator here before showing up at a site.

Florida Department of Health in Lake County

The sites open at 9 a.m. each day through Friday and offer testing as long as kits are available on a first come, first served basis. Testing is free for both adults and children. Due to demand, patients are encouraged to call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 352-742-4830.

  • DOH-Lake Clermont
    • WIC560 W. DeSoto St., Clermont 
  • Lake Sumter State College
    • 9501 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg 

State pop-up testing sites

These sites offer free testing to anyone 18 and older regardless of whether they have symptoms. Appointments are not necessary. Both sites are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

  • Target
    • 2660 E. Highway 50, Clermont 
  • Home Depot
    • 10825 U.S. Highway 441, Leesburg 

Adult Medicine of Lake County

Residents and non-residents can get a COVID-19 swab test, antibody test and rapid test for $20 each. Appointments aren’t necessary and no symptoms are required. Antibody tests are only done on Thursdays but all other testing is done each day. Rapid test results will take about 30 minutes.

  • Lake Square Mall
    • 10401-015 US Highway 441 South, Leesburg
    • Drive thru from 7 a.m. to noon and then testing inside from noon to 7 p.m. daily

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: