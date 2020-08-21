Medical personnel meet as Orange County students return to classroom

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Orange County students returned to the classroom on Friday, the district's medical advisory committee met to discuss changes in policies and procedures for in-person learning.

Committee members returned to the issue of mask requirements in schools and recommended that neck gaiters, masks with valves and bandannas should not be considered acceptable face coverings.

"There is some data suggesting that gaiters could actually be worse than nothing," Committee Chair Vincent Hzu said.

When it comes to medical exemptions for masks, the committee said there should only be rare cases, which would require certification from a medical provider and go before the committee for approval.

Procedures were also reviewed for scenarios that involve a confirmed case of COVID-19 at a school.

"The decision making tree starts once the principal gets that information from whatever source," Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins said.

Outcomes were discussed that could include quarantine measures, closing of a classroom and in the case a widespread outbreak, the closing of a school is possible.

All of the items decided in Friday's meeting require approval from the Orange County School Board.

The medical advisory committee is scheduled to meet again next week and further discuss safety procedures with Dr. Raul Pino from the Orange County Health Department.