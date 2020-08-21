Orange County family discusses first day of face-to-face learning

WINDERMERE, Fla. – With Orange County Public Schools starting face-to-face learning today, News 6 spoke with a senior at Windermere High School, who said he's ready to see friends and be back in the classroom.

Sandy Siegel's oldest child, Noah, headed out of the house for his last year of high school.

Siegel said it's been emotional knowing that such a special year will look so different for her son.

"I'm hoping we get homecoming, prom, all the senior stuff that we look forward to from kindergarten to 12th grade," said Noah.

Noah told News 6, he’s excited about the start of his senior year but adds it’ll be interesting to see how they operate.

He said that the students were told lunch would be eaten in the classrooms, masks will be worn at all times, and that physical distancing will be practiced.

Orange County Public Schools posted about the kickoff of face-to-face learning on their Facebook page.

The district posting a message welcoming one third of the student body back to the schools.

Officials with OCPS said Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins marked the return to classrooms, with visits to several schools throughout the district.

According to the district's COVID-19 Health & Safety Manual, classrooms and hallways will have noticeable changes.

All students and staff will be required to wear face masks, they will be practicing physical distancing, and students can expect to see directional reminders on the floor.

“I feel pretty comfortable, as long as we follow the safety precautions, we should be fine,” said Noah.