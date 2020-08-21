Orange County Public Schools holds final workshop before students return to campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Before Orange County students head back to school for face-to-face instruction on Friday, district leaders took questions from school board members Thursday evening.

Thursday’s workshop session was aimed at clarifying any lingering questions about the district’s plan to safely welcome students back to campus.

Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said the district implemented a detailed plan through a more than 70-page manual to prepare for in-person learning.

“I’m a little bit sad because it is a first day of school like no other first day of school. I love the feeling on that first day, it’s the ninth time I’ve had to experience it as superintendent and it’s just different,” Jenkins said.

OCPS families, with many students returning to school face-to-face tomorrow, we have a few important reminders for everyone on the roadways. School buses will be out and about once again, picking-up and dropping-off students as early as 6 am. Please follow safe driving rules!

1/5 pic.twitter.com/509iFoGP2x — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) August 20, 2020

Various OCPS department heads presented measures put in place such as mandated face coverings on school buses, partitioned desks spaced six feet apart, plus PPE for teachers and staff.

During Orange County’s COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Alvina Chu said it is unknown whether a return to school will worsen the pandemic.

On OCPS’s Twitter page parents were asked to avoid entering school buildings to prevent exposure. The district has asked parents to stay in their vehicle at drop off and pick up time to prevent spread.

“There is nothing 100% fail proof but we’ve planned pretty thoroughly. We hope parents teachers and our community will get behind us to keep our children safe,” Jenkins said.