Planes damaged at DeLand airport after strong storms in area

DeLand, Fla. – After strong storms producing gusts of more than 70 mph ripped through north DeLand, three airplanes at DeLand Municipal Airport were reported damaged.

According to a National Weather Service station at the airport, wind gusts were reported at 72 mph around 6:35 p.m.

One plane at the airport was flipped upside down and several other aircraft were damaged.

Airport Damage

Other planes on the property sustained minor damage from flying debris.

According to officials, three T-Hangars at the airport had doors pushed in and the doors of other hangars were lifted up off their tracks.

“Damage, however, was minimal and the city’s facilities crews had mostly repaired all of the buildings by mid-morning,” airport officials said.