Man fatally shoots roommate’s friend through door after being locked out, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 70-year-old man who was upset that his roommate locked him out during an argument fired a bullet through the door, killing his roommate’s friend, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said David Ellis Jr. got into a fight with his roommate at their home on North Franklin Street at about 5:20 p.m. Friday and was locked out, so he fired a shot from the backyard that went through the back door and hit the victim as he was in the back room.

The victim, who has not been identified, died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

Ellis and the weapon he used in the shooting were both located at the scene, records show.

Police said they’re currently working to determine the nature of the argument that occurred before the shooting.

Ellis is in custody but the exact charges against him are pending at this time.

