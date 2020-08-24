81ºF

Local News

2 shot, 1 fatally, on porch near Altamonte Springs

Shooting on Teakwood Lane not believed to be random incident

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Altamonte Springs, Fatal Shooting, Crime
photo

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two people were shot, one fatally, while sitting on a porch in Seminole County, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported overnight Sunday into Monday morning on Teakwood Lane in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

The condition of the second victim has not been released.

No information about the shooter was available, but the sheriff’s office said the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: