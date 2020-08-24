2 shot, 1 fatally, on porch near Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Two people were shot, one fatally, while sitting on a porch in Seminole County, deputies said.

The double shooting was reported overnight Sunday into Monday morning on Teakwood Lane in unincorporated Altamonte Springs.

The condition of the second victim has not been released.

No information about the shooter was available, but the sheriff’s office said the shooting is not believed to be a random incident.