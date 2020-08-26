Orlando City Soccer prepares for first home game since February

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando City Soccer Club is set to host Nashville for their first home game since February, at reduced capacity for phase one of continuation of play for Major League Soccer.

Orlando SC leaders told News 6 they anticipate the stadium to be around 20-25% full for Wednesday’s game against Nashville, with several tickets still available online. The team said they have set their max capacity at 25%, which is a little more than 6,000 fans.

The matches will be the first to have fans in-person since the pandemic caused cancellations across all major league sports.

In an online video, the team said it will be taking other precautions, including social distancing, required masks, temperatures being taken at the front gates, no bags allowed, no fan/player interaction and increased cleaning, which includes power washing the seats.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he won’t be attending the game, however city employees who help run the Amway Center and Camping World Stadium will be in attendance to observe the team’s safety protocols.

“They want to see how those procedures work out,” Dyer said.

Dyer told News 6 he recently toured Exploria Stadium firsthand and hopes fans will be able to maintain safety protocols.

“Enjoy the game, but to enjoy it safely,” he said. “Wear your mask, there’s no marching to the stadium in a group. If you’re feeling sick, don’t go to the game.”

The game comes two weeks after Dr. Raul Pino with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings both expressed concern about a possible return to the field at Exploria.

“I don’t believe that now is the time to relax any of those restrictions,” Demings said when asked about Orlando City Soccer at his weekly press briefing on Aug. 10.

A day after the Orlando City announcement Demings again expressed concerns.

“I’m going to be cautiously optimistic. I think is risky,” Deming said on Aug. 20, adding he does not have the local authority to stop it from happening.

Here are the three home games Orlando City will play with fans having the opportunity to watch in-person:

vs. Nashville at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26

vs. Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Sept. 5

vs. Inter Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 12

The sale date for tickets has not been announced.

This will not be the first sport in the U.S. to allow fans at events during the pandemic.

Fans have been allowed to attend races for the NASCAR Cup Series at the Daytona International Speedway, attendees are spaced out at the events.

To buy tickets to the Orlando City match against Nashville, click here.