ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wednesday after a teenage boy was grazed by a bullet, officers say.

Investigators responded to a home at 2601 Orange Center Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. by the Washington Heights neighborhood. Officers said that’s where they found a male juvenile victim in his late teens who appeared to have been grazed by a bullet.

Police said they believe he was hurt in a drive-by shooting, but did not offer any other details.