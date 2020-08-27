COVID-19 pandemic ‘getting better’ in Brevard County, health officials say

VIERA, Fla. – In a press conference of emergency leaders Thursday, the administrator of Brevard County’s health department said there are fewer coronavirus cases being reported than earlier this summer.

“The trending overall in our county, when looking at the month of August compared to July, has done tremendously better,” Maria Stahl said. “We’ve definitely flattened our curve and actually, a little on the downward trend,” the county’s top health official continued.

The county still reported five new deaths and 50 new cases Thursday.

Also new in Brevard County since the last government update, is the return to school.

Brevard Public Schools said Tuesday that 14,000 fewer students showed up for the first day this year compared to last year.

The district did not comment when asked if there were any confirmed cases in schools since reopening Monday.

The county said it will report another update on the pandemic and programs for helping people impacted in another two weeks.

The US treasury department gave the county $105 million to help citizens.

“What we want to do is get it in the hands of our residents, to our businesses, that need that assistance, that incurred losses as part of this pandemic and who need help,” county communications director Don Walker said. “Whether it’s putting food on the table, keeping their electricity on, paying their rent or paying their mortgage, and we have that money available,” Walker continued.

Those interested in applying for assistance are asked to contact the county by calling 2-1-1 Brevard or by going to the county’s website.

Brevard Public Schools are expected to provide an update Friday on school enrollment numbers.