How to apply for Kissimmee rent, mortgage and utility assistance

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The city of Kissimmee is among the many local governments in Florida using coronavirus relief dollars to help residents pay their rent, mortgage or utility payments.

The city has received more than $500,000 from Florida Housing Finance Corporation and will receive a second distribution after Oct. 15.

An application portal will open Sept. 1 at Kissimmee.org for households who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents can use the grant money to pay past due rent or mortgages back from the period of March 1 to Dec. 30. The same goes for past due utility payments, including water, electricity, gas and sewer.

To be eligible to participate in the grant program, applicants must meet these qualifications:

Be unemployed or underemployed due to loss of income because of COVID-19

Live in the city of Kissimmee

Have a household income must be 80% or less of the area median income

The application portal will be posted on Kissimmee.org around 8 a.m. on Sept. 1. The applications will remain open until Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.

For questions about the program or the application process, residents are asked to contact Frances De Jesus, Housing and Community Development Program Coordinator at 407-518-2156, or send an email to fdejesus@kissimmee.org.