LYNX to resume charging fares in September

ORLANDO, Fla. – Passengers who use LYNX buses will have to begin paying for transportation again in September, according to a news release.

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority Board chairman and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Thursday that LYNX will resume charging fares on all services on Tuesday after months of fees being waived on bus, NeighborLink and ACCESS LYNX routes. Fees were initially waived on March 30, shortly after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Riders may purchase passes at the customer service window of the LYNX Central Station or on the agency’s website. Passes can also be purchased through the LYNX PawPass mobile payment app.

As long as it was not activated, any pass that was previously purchased is still valid, according to the release.

LYNX is currently operating a full schedule with limited seating to help with social distancing measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Riders are required to wear facial coverings on buses and while inside agency facilities. Any customer who does not have a mask can get a free one at the Central Station customer service window.

LYNX is asking that anyone who feels sick or whose travel is not considered essential to stay home or avoid riding the bus.

Riders can learn more about LYNX’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at www.golynx.com/coronavirusinfo.

