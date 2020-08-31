Former News 6 anchor, author discusses need to pivot during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former News 6 anchor Secily Wilson recently published a book about persevering and pivoting when necessary in life.

Wilson’s book “She Said the ’P’ Word” focuses on not only facing challenges head on, but overcoming them.

“Those are life experiences that I’ve gone through from divorce from job loss from foreclosure in my home, all of these things that we are experiencing right now, but the real word is perseverance. You’re pushing through, even through the pain, and oftentimes you don’t realize that that pain that you’re experiencing right in that moment, pushes you into your either your purpose or to your passion,” Wilson said.

You can watch Wilson’s interview on News 6 at Nine in the video player at the top of this story and click here to learn more about her new book.