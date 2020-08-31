Goblins and giggles celebration coming to Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla – Gaylord Palms Resort is set to have some ghoulish fall fun with its “Goblins and Giggles” celebration that awakens on Sept. 11.

The memorable event will feature an all-new ghost experience, animal encounters, spine-chilling cocktails, spooky meet-and-greets and more.

Officials said most of the activities scheduled will take place Friday through Sundays up until Halloween night.

Celebration events include:

Castillo de San Marcos ALIVE! ghost experience: live storytellers recount real-life ghost stories for the brave souls to to listen. Guests will explore the fort’s stone walls and encounter the spirits who remain trapped within. Includes an imaginative walk through experience transporting visitors of all ages through a world of Halloween jack-o-lantern fun.

Spookley the square pumpkin meet-and-greet: one day in the pumpkin patch, the strangest little pumpkin hatched. Spookley the pumpkin was different. All the other pumpkins teased him, until Spookley proved that being different can save the day.

Spooky animal encounters: guests get up-close to live animals and learn about common myths surrounding some misunderstood creatures.

Haunted Hideaway Spookeasy: Try craft cocktails and see a spooky collection of terrifying, ghostly artwork procured by owner’s past. *Experience is PG-13 due to graphic activations inside.

Moonlight Movies: catch a family-friendly movie on the resort’s pool screen at Cypress Springs Water Park.

Trick-or-Treat Expedition: guests can explore the resort and make stops for some deliciously spooky treats.

Adventure Kids: A Spooky Celebration: kids can join Seth the Sea Turtle, Ava the Alligator and everyone’s favorite adventure kid, Sophie, for some strange and unusual flora and fauna fun.

Hide-and-seek scavenger hunt: guests solve puzzles to find each clue’s missing word and then use the clues to find Spookley the square pumpkin.

Phantom of the Atrium light display: filled with mystery and mischief catch the phantom put on a haunting masterpiece of music and light in the St Augustine atrium.

Interactive Halloween videos: from the comfort of your room, families can enjoy bedtime stories with Morgana, the treat-making witch from Spooksville, or the monster mash bash with Vlad the vampire.

For $189 guests can get an overnight accommodation, tickets to the all new “Castillo de San Marcos Alive” ghost experience and a hide and seek scavenger hunt booklet.

Click here to book accommodations and to learn more.

Gaylord Palms Resort has put special health and safety protocols in place, including the use of face coverings, during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.