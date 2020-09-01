With deadline looming, only 56% of Orlando residents have filled out 2020 Census

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the deadline to complete the 2020 Census approaches, only 56% of Orlando residents have filled out the form that helps determine how much funding and resources the city will receive for years to come.

According to a tweet from the city, the state average for completion is 61.6% while the national average is 64.9%.

“A low response rate to the Census could mean less resources for our community for the next 10 years,” the tweet read.

The deadline was originally scheduled for Oct. 31 but it has since been moved up to Sept. 30 so the U.S. Census Bureau can make sure all forms are counted by the end of the year.

Response results help shape the future of communities as they determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives, university grants that could translate into scholarships and other programs and services for the next decade, until the Census is once again distributed.

Scroll below to see interactive charts that display response rates by state, county and city. To respond to the Census online, click here.