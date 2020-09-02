1 in custody in possible kidnapping, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police say they took one person into custody Tuesday after getting a call about a possible kidnapping.

Officers received a call around 11:40 a.m. asking them to investigate a residential area on Split Willow Drive. Police say they got a vehicle description from a witness who told them they saw a man throw a female into a car.

Orlando police say spotted the vehicle by Shader and John Young Parkway. After an authorized pursuit, they caught up to the vehicle at Smith Street and Edgewater Drive in the College Park neighborhood. Photos of the scene revealed at least six police units were present.

Officers were able to assist the victim and took the man into custody, according to a news release. No weapons were involved.

Orlando police did not release any other details.