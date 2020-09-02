Bill Dreggors Park temporarily closes after employees test postive for coronavirus

DELAND, Fla. – Bill Dreggors Park in DeLand will temporarily close after a couple of employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The museum at Bill Dreggors Park will also be closed during this time, according to city officials.

Freedom Playground and the park itself will remain open, according to city officials.

DeLand officials said parents who are trying to sign their kid up for soccer can email recreation manager Nick Pugliese at pugliesen@deland.org.

The Sanbor Activity Center and the Chisholm Community Center will remain open, according to city officials.