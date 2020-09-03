3 arrests made in Orange County death investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three arrests have been made in the Orange County death investigation of 22-year-old Juan Espinosa, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Espinosa was rushed to the hospital around 6:32 p.m. on July 18 after deputies responded to a call on the 6200 block of West Colonia Drive.

Espinosa was pronounced dead at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Cameron Hickmon is facing a first-degree murder charge, Horacio Noy is facing a first-degree murder charge, and Andrea Serra is facing a third-degree murder charge.