Police ID man hit, killed by car while crossing road in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Police have identified a man fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road in Ormond Beach earlier this week.

The crash was reported in the area of West Granada Boulevard and North Yonge Street around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the driver of a black four-door Toyota was heading west on West Granada Boulevard when the pedestrian, identified as 62-year-old James Keyte, of Ormond Beach, tried crossing northbound across West Granada Boulevard at North Yonge Street.

Keyte, who police said was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, was hit by the Toyota and died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash.

It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges as the investigation is ongoing, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

