COVID-19 concerns cancel Volusia County fair

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 2020 Volusia County Fair & Youth Show has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced announced in a letter dated Sept. 3.

The fair was scheduled to open November 5 and run through November 15.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions the (Volusia County Fair Association Board of Directors) has had to make,” the statement said. “We feel that it is the best decision for all the fairgoers, staff, business partners, vendors and the overall community.”

The Board said it intends to hold youth livestock shows and auctions in a modified manner.

“We will be back bigger and better than ever in 2021,” the Board said.

Fair dates for next year are November 4-14.