A 25-year-old man was killed on Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross I-95 following a separate accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was involved in a crash with another vehicle on northbound I-95, and both vehicles pulled over to the shoulder.

The man was then struck by another vehicle as he tried to cross the northbound lanes of I-95. The crash remains under investigation.