Daytona Beach police searching for shooting suspect after 1 shot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One person was shot in Daytona Beach Monday morning and police are searching for the person they say is responsible.

A spokesperson for the Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting happened at 924 Cedar Street around 10:45 a.m. One man was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said they believe they know who the shooter is and are currently searching for him. Authorities said this shooting is connected to one from last week.

No other information was provided. Check back for updates on this developing story.