COVID-19 testing available for Olympia High School students, staff

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting Tuesday, COVID-19 testing will be available for students and staff members at Olympia High School.

The district closed the campus for two weeks after six individuals tested positive though one additional case is still pending. All students have now shifted to virtual learning.

“Out of the original six we had an exposure to another 156. Those are the individuals we really want to come and get tested today that were exposed. 19 of them were teachers 136 were students,” Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins explained.

Olympia High School principal Christy Gorberg called families on Monday to let them know about testing on campus.

“This is exclusively for Olympia High School students and staff members who have been on campus and need to be tested. Priority will be given to those individuals who have received quarantine letters from the Florida Department of Health,” Gorberg said.

According to Gorberg, testing will take place in the gymnasium at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students under the age of 18 are required to bring a parent or guardian.

“Please know, everyone’s health and safety is our top priority,” Gorberg said.

Jenkins said the goal is to reopen the school by Sept. 21 but that could change.