Florida reports 2,056 new cases of COVID-19, 202 deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,056 new cases of the respiratory illness Wednesday, bringing the state total to 652,148 since the pandemic was first detected here in March.

Florida’s death toll from the pandemic reached 12,269 on Wednesday, including 154 nonresidents who died in the state. The DOH reported 202 recent deaths -- 200 residents and two non-residents who died in the state -- from the virus. Death data is often delayed and new deaths can take up to two weeks to report, according to the DOH.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, as of Wednesday morning, there were a total of 3,075 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 compared to the same time 24 hours ago.

The DOH reported 322 new hospitalized patients Wednesday, bringing the state total to 40,517 for people who have been in hospital at some point during the last six months due to the virus.

Florida’s positivity rate -- the number of new cases compared to overall tests on Tuesday-- was 5.94%.

For almost a month, Florida’s positivity rate has been below the medically advisable 10%.

Florida health officials reported 1,838 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the fewest new cases of COVID-19 since June 15.

Health officials across the state are waiting to see if the Labor Day weekend might produce an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases, as might have been the case following the Fourth of July holiday — when the largest single-day surge in new cases was reported about a week later.

Here are three things to know about the virus for Sept. 9:

Disney cancels Christmas events: This year, popular events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Candlelight Processional at EPCOT will not take place. “We know these experiences are a cherished part of holiday traditions that will be missed by guests and cast members alike, but we’re glad to be able to bring holiday magic in other creative ways” Disney leaders said on its blog. To find out what’s in store the next time you visit the theme park, click or tap here.

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ coronavirus aid: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell released the approximately $500 billion measure on Tuesday as senators returned to Washington for an abbreviated pre-election session, but hopes were dimming for another coronavirus relief bill — or much else. The new bill would not include $1,200 direct payments to Americans. McConnell called the package “a targeted proposal that focuses on several of the most urgent aspects of this crisis, the issues where bipartisanship should be especially possible.”

COVID-19 vaccine study paused: Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a recipient’s “potentially unexplained” illness is a side effect of the shot. In a statement issued Tuesday evening, the company said its “standard review process triggered a pause to vaccination to allow review of safety data.” AstraZeneca didn’t reveal any information about the possible side effect except to call it “a potentially unexplained illness.”

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases across the Central Florida region:

County Total Cases New Cases Total Hospitalizations New Hospitalizations Total Deaths New Deaths Brevard 7,742 53 713 23 237 2 Flagler 1,475 11 116 3 18 2 Lake 6,871 30 475 11 131 3 Marion 8,925 44 832 5 230 5 Orange 37,366 119 1,152 7 394 6 Osceola 11,594 34 572 3 134 1 Polk 18,025 93 1,920 14 480 11 Seminole 8,437 25 597 3 184 1 Sumter 2,060 11 228 4 56 1 Volusia 9,878 16 730 8 199 2

Editor’s note: The numbers and data referenced in this story are publicly available on the Florida Department of Health website here and on the AHCA dashboard here.

