Orlando police search for missing 90-year-old man

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department is searching for a missing 90-year-old man.

Police said Rafael Fernando Guajardo suffers from dementia.

Investigators said his grandson said Guajardo refuses to take his medication.

Authorities said he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at the Days Inn on International Drive.

Officers said he was last seen wearing black shoes, gray pants, an off-white polo shirt.

Police said he primarily speaks Spanish and has a Spanish accent.

Investigators said he walks with his feet facing outward.

Anyone with information about Guajardo is asked to call police at 321-235-5300.