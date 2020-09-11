Florida man accused of firing shots near Altamonte Springs, striking truck, fence

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested Thursday in Seminole County on allegations of randomly firing shots near Altamonte Springs, striking a pickup truck several times and a fence, according to sheriff’s officials.

William Gramer, 23, of Stuart, arrested on several charges, including firing a weapon into a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, a witness called authorities around 2:15 p.m., saying a man had fired several gunshots from a handgun near Hattaway Drive.

Another man said his pickup was struck by four bullets while he was driving on Hattaway Drive when a man in the road opened fire, according to sheriff’s officials.

A third witness said the fence at his Hattaway Drive home was damaged by gunfire, according to authorities.

Deputies searched the area and found a gun in the yard of a home, officials said. An empty gun holster and magazine were both found on the other side of the damaged fence, deputies said.

Two officers with the Altamonte Springs Police Department located Gramer at Hattaway and Plumosus drives, and Gramer was positively identified as the shooter, according to a sheriff’s report.

Deputies said Gramer had 11 prior felony convictions and was on felony probation. He was arrested and taken to jail.

The motive for the shooting is not known.