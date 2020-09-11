Missing Daytona Beach man needs his medication

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies say they’re looking for a missing Daytona Beach man who requires medication.

Italo Waymon, 26, was last seen walking away from his residence on Valencia Drive Thursday around 2 a.m. wearing black shorts, a black T-shirt and a black backpack.

He’s known to frequent 7-Eleven at 1200 Flomich St. in Daytona Beach and the Neighborhood Walmart at 1905 N. Nova Road in Holly Hill.

Deputies said Waymon suffers from a condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information concerning Waymon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective S. Corbin at SCorbin@vcso.us or 386-254-1537 ext. 11841 or call the non-emergency number at 386-248-1777